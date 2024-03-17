B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY) Short Interest Update

B. Riley Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 29th, there was short interest totalling 13,370,000 shares, a growth of 18.0% from the February 14th total of 11,330,000 shares. Approximately 80.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,500,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.9 days.

B. Riley Financial Stock Performance

Shares of RILY stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.51, a quick ratio of 4.62 and a current ratio of 4.95. The stock has a market cap of $537.65 million, a PE ratio of -6.30 and a beta of 1.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.30. B. Riley Financial has a 1 year low of $14.46 and a 1 year high of $60.72.

B. Riley Financial (NASDAQ:RILY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The asset manager reported ($1.86) earnings per share for the quarter. B. Riley Financial had a negative net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 8.29%. The business had revenue of $346.51 million during the quarter.

B. Riley Financial Cuts Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 11.38%. B. Riley Financial’s payout ratio is -71.68%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in B. Riley Financial by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 45,050 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $946,000 after purchasing an additional 22,219 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,246,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $26,174,000 after buying an additional 54,850 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of B. Riley Financial by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 10,931 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $229,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in B. Riley Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its stake in B. Riley Financial by 132.6% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 57,017 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after buying an additional 32,501 shares during the period. 41.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About B. Riley Financial

B. Riley Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services to corporate, institutional, and high net worth clients in North America, Australia, and Europe. The company operates through six segments: Capital Markets, Wealth Management, Financial Consulting, Auction and Liquidation, Communications, and Consumer.

Featured Stories

