B. Riley Upgrades Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL) to “Neutral”

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at B. Riley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has a $270.00 price target on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their prior price target of $155.00. B. Riley’s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.14% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MDGL. Citigroup initiated coverage on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $382.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com upgraded Madrigal Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $347.00 target price on shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $323.88.

Get Madrigal Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 11.0 %

MDGL stock opened at $270.37 on Friday. Madrigal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $119.76 and a 1-year high of $322.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 5.38 and a quick ratio of 5.38. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.56 and a beta of -0.48. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $232.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.76.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MDGL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($5.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.26) by ($0.42). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($4.98) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Madrigal Pharmaceuticals will post -21.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amalgamated Bank increased its stake in shares of Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 9.3% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% during the third quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 4,309 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 30.1% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Madrigal Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the second quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,683 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.86% of the company’s stock.

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Madrigal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of non-alcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH) in the United States. Its lead product candidate is resmetirom, a liver-directed thyroid hormone receptor beta agonist, which is in Phase 3 clinical trials for treating NASH.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madrigal Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.