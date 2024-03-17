Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) and Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP) Head-To-Head Review

Energem (NASDAQ:ENCP – Get Free Report) and Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Energem and Ballard Power Systems’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Energem N/A N/A $50,000.00 $0.06 196.70 Ballard Power Systems $102.37 million 8.12 -$173.49 million ($0.59) -4.71

Energem has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Ballard Power Systems. Ballard Power Systems is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Energem, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

43.1% of Energem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Ballard Power Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 64.2% of Energem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.2% of Ballard Power Systems shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares Energem and Ballard Power Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Energem N/A -3.12% 0.92% Ballard Power Systems -172.63% -14.06% -13.02%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Energem and Ballard Power Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Energem 0 0 0 0 N/A Ballard Power Systems 2 10 1 0 1.92

Ballard Power Systems has a consensus target price of $4.16, suggesting a potential upside of 49.67%. Given Ballard Power Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Ballard Power Systems is more favorable than Energem.

Risk & Volatility

Energem has a beta of -0.12, suggesting that its stock price is 112% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ballard Power Systems has a beta of 1.67, suggesting that its stock price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Energem beats Ballard Power Systems on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Energem

Energem Corp. does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus a target business operating in the oil and gas and other potential renewable energy business, as well as other adjacent services, including industrials and technologies. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Energem Corp. operates as a subsidiary of Energem LLC.

About Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Inc. engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product markets, consisting of heavy-duty motives, such as bus, truck, rail, and marine applications; material handling; and power generation. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various PEM fuel cell applications; and hydrogen fuel cell powertrain and vehicle systems integration solutions. It operates in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, China, France, Canada, Australia, Belgium, Denmark, Poland, Spain, India, Taiwan, Norway, Japan, and internationally. The company has a strategic alliance with Linamar Corporation for the co-development and sale of fuel cell powertrains and components for class 1 and 2 vehicles in North America and Europe. Ballard Power Systems Inc. was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Burnaby, Canada.

