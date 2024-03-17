Bancor (BNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $114.70 Million

Bancor (BNT) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on March 17th. Bancor has a total market capitalization of $114.70 million and $11.69 million worth of Bancor was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Bancor has traded 9.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bancor token can currently be purchased for about $0.87 or 0.00001271 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00005870 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.57 or 0.00025762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.75 or 0.00015766 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00001812 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68,112.25 or 0.99890689 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000059 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00010266 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.32 or 0.00152985 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0495 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BNT is a token. Its genesis date was June 12th, 2017. Bancor’s total supply is 161,196,921 tokens and its circulating supply is 132,396,487 tokens. Bancor’s official message board is medium.com/carbondefi. The Reddit community for Bancor is https://reddit.com/r/bancor and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bancor’s official Twitter account is @carbondefixyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bancor’s official website is www.carbondefi.xyz.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bancor (BNT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Bancor has a current supply of 161,196,921.34055284 with 132,396,486.9491117 in circulation. The last known price of Bancor is 0.85259957 USD and is down -5.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 403 active market(s) with $11,605,212.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.carbondefi.xyz/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bancor directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bancor should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bancor using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

