Band Protocol Market Capitalization Tops $316.81 Million (BAND)

Band Protocol (BAND) traded 2.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Band Protocol has a total market capitalization of $316.81 million and $9.82 million worth of Band Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Band Protocol has traded 13.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Band Protocol token can currently be bought for about $2.26 or 0.00003312 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Band Protocol Profile

Band Protocol’s launch date was September 9th, 2019. Band Protocol’s total supply is 144,486,791 tokens and its circulating supply is 140,086,792 tokens. Band Protocol’s official Twitter account is @bandprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Band Protocol is medium.com/bandprotocol. The official website for Band Protocol is bandprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Band Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/bandprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Band Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Band Protocol is a cross-chain data oracle platform connecting real-world data and APIs to smart contracts. It enhances smart contract functionalities by granting access to reliable data without central authority or points of failure. Developers can use any data, including real-world events, sports, weather, and random numbers. Band Protocol was founded by Soravis Srinawakoon (CEO), Sorawit Suriyakarn (CTO), and Paul Nattapatsiri (CPO).”

