Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 257 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 1.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,564 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and Company accounts for about 1.4% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $12,570,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 0.9% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 70,575,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,908,273,000 after acquiring an additional 659,838 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,878,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,888,300,000 after buying an additional 642,274 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,205,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,111,568,000 after buying an additional 338,077 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,545,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,738,605,000 after buying an additional 83,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 3.6% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,158,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,456,314,000 after buying an additional 355,317 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.38% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Trading Down 0.9 %

LLY opened at $754.17 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $708.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $625.25. The company has a market capitalization of $716.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.03, a PEG ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.34. Eli Lilly and Company has a 52 week low of $323.26 and a 52 week high of $800.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.19. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 51.22% and a net margin of 15.36%. The business had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.09 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 12.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $815.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $805.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $710.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. DZ Bank lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $820.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $700.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $677.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 14,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $630.28, for a total value of $9,068,468.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 99,754,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,873,217,098.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 195,055 shares of company stock worth $125,254,657. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Further Reading

