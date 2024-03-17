Bath Savings Trust Co Acquires 788 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,028 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 788 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,633,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. WBH Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,808,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. RAM Investment Partners LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Van Cleef Asset Management Inc now owns 2,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Staley Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,869,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 2,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO stock opened at $470.01 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $455.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $426.10. The stock has a market cap of $376.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $354.99 and a 1 year high of $476.30.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.