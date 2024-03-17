Bath Savings Trust Co Invests $16.86 Million in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

Bath Savings Trust Co purchased a new position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 126,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $16,861,000. Fiserv accounts for 1.9% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 75.8% in the 3rd quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. 89.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FI shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $133.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Fiserv from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $168.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.04.

In related news, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,723,600.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Suzan Kereere sold 1,633 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.88, for a total transaction of $216,993.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,350,600.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Robert W. Hau sold 188,088 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.77, for a total transaction of $24,972,443.76. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 133,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,723,600.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 18.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

FI stock opened at $149.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $88.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.91. Fiserv, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.52 and a 12 month high of $152.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $144.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.30.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $2.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.68 billion. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.07% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

