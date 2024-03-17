Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 140 Shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Bath Savings Trust Co cut its position in shares of Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 140 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Ulta Beauty were worth $2,827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wedmont Private Capital bought a new position in Ulta Beauty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $466,000. Central Bank & Trust Co. boosted its stake in Ulta Beauty by 1,564.7% during the fourth quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 283 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,769 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 1,976 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $968,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in Ulta Beauty by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,567 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 92.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Ulta Beauty alerts:

Ulta Beauty Price Performance

Ulta Beauty stock opened at $535.98 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.31. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.02 and a 1-year high of $574.76. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $518.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $455.90.

Ulta Beauty ( NASDAQ:ULTA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 14th. The specialty retailer reported $8.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.49 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 61.42% and a net margin of 11.37%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.68 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ulta Beauty announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Thursday, March 14th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ULTA. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $495.00 to $530.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Argus upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $500.00 to $545.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $525.00 price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $550.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $575.00 to $690.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.90.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on ULTA

About Ulta Beauty

(Free Report)

Ulta Beauty, Inc operate specialty retail stores selling cosmetics, fragrance, haircare and skincare products, and related accessories and services in the United States. It offers broad assortment of branded and private label beauty products including cosmetics, fragrance, haircare, skincare, bath and body products, professional hair products, and salon styling tools; and salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services, as well as nail services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ULTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ulta Beauty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ulta Beauty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.