Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 155 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Bath Savings Trust Co lowered its stake in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,294 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co owned approximately 0.12% of Balchem worth $5,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BCPC. Operose Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Balchem during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Balchem in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in Balchem in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Balchem alerts:

Insider Transactions at Balchem

In other news, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of Balchem stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $1,086,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $917,793.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, CAO William A. Backus sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.19, for a total value of $1,086,330.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $917,793.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore L. Harris sold 34,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.29, for a total value of $5,299,861.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 66,412 shares in the company, valued at $10,246,707.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 76,630 shares of company stock worth $11,843,249. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com raised Balchem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st.

View Our Latest Analysis on BCPC

Balchem Price Performance

Shares of BCPC stock opened at $156.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.68, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.71. Balchem Co. has a fifty-two week low of $110.74 and a fifty-two week high of $159.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $147.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $135.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 2.12.

Balchem (NASDAQ:BCPC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $228.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $234.66 million. Balchem had a return on equity of 10.69% and a net margin of 11.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 4.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Balchem Profile

(Free Report)

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BCPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Balchem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Balchem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.