Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 2,921 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Bath Savings Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,632 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 2,921 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up 4.5% of Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $40,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TJX. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the first quarter worth about $68,000. United Bank raised its position in shares of TJX Companies by 9.2% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 15,197 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in TJX Companies in the first quarter worth approximately $2,780,000. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 69.0% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,304 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 15,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in TJX Companies by 10.0% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,396 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. 89.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TJX Companies alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TJX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Redburn Atlantic downgraded TJX Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, February 5th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $105.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $102.19.

TJX Companies Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $97.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $110.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.27, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.57 and a 12-month high of $102.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.90 and its 200 day moving average is $92.55.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.10. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 64.18% and a net margin of 8.25%. The business had revenue of $16.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Louise Greenlees sold 2,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.83, for a total transaction of $266,248.02. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,968,480.59. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TJX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TJX Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TJX Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.