Bath Savings Trust Co Sells 505 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Bath Savings Trust Co reduced its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,655 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 505 shares during the quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $4,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 105.6% in the 3rd quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 222 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 42.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 257 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Honeywell International by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC now owns 273 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Honeywell International Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HON opened at $197.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $199.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.30. Honeywell International Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.88 and a 1 year high of $210.87. The company has a market capitalization of $128.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.02.

Honeywell International Dividend Announcement

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The conglomerate reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.59 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.70 billion. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 35.17% and a net margin of 15.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were given a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.00%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 25,500 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.19, for a total transaction of $5,028,345.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 183,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,164,646. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Honeywell International from $210.00 to $209.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays increased their price target on Honeywell International from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Berenberg Bank raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $195.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

Honeywell International Company Profile

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

