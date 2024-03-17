Bath Savings Trust Co Takes Position in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

Bath Savings Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 22,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,889,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,732,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $117,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,243,000. M&R Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in Veralto during the 4th quarter worth approximately $285,000.

Get Veralto alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Veralto

In other Veralto news, insider Mattias Bystrom sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $43,050.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 30,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,609,691. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Veralto Price Performance

Shares of VLTO opened at $86.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $82.18. Veralto Co. has a 12-month low of $65.51 and a 12-month high of $90.55. The company has a market capitalization of $21.33 billion and a PE ratio of 24.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Veralto (NYSE:VLTO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Veralto Co. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Veralto Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Veralto’s payout ratio is 10.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VLTO. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Veralto in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Argus assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $90.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Veralto from $83.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Veralto in a report on Tuesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.10.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Veralto

Veralto Company Profile

(Free Report)

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VLTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Veralto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veralto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.