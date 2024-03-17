BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $133.76

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $133.76 and traded as high as $154.96. BE Semiconductor Industries shares last traded at $154.96, with a volume of 974 shares changing hands.

BE Semiconductor Industries Trading Down 0.5 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.11 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a current ratio of 4.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $161.75 and a 200-day moving average of $133.90.

Get BE Semiconductor Industries alerts:

BE Semiconductor Industries (OTCMKTS:BESIY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $171.89 million during the quarter. BE Semiconductor Industries had a return on equity of 39.36% and a net margin of 30.60%.

BE Semiconductor Industries Company Profile

BE Semiconductor Industries N.V. engages in the development, manufacture, marketing, sale, and service of semiconductor assembly equipment for the semiconductor and electronics industries worldwide. The company's principal products include die attach equipment, such as single chip, multi-chip, multi module, flip chip, thermal compression bonding, fan out wafer level packaging, hybrid and embedded bridge die bonding, and die sorting systems; and packaging equipment, including conventional, ultra-thin, and wafer level molding, as well as trim and form, and singulation systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BE Semiconductor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.