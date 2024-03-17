Beacon Capital Management LLC Acquires New Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY)

Beacon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FENY – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FENY. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 235.3% in the third quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 146.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 67.9% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF by 59,000.0% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF in the third quarter worth about $106,000.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:FENY opened at $24.88 on Friday. Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF has a 52-week low of $20.47 and a 52-week high of $25.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $23.65.

Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Energy Index ETF (FENY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Energy 25\u002F50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of US energy companies FENY was launched on Oct 24, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

