Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $26,000 Stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP – Free Report) by 82.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,420 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pinnacle Financial Partners were worth $26,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank acquired a new position in Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter worth about $7,822,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,084,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,721,000 after buying an additional 69,197 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 175.6% during the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 38,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,605,000 after buying an additional 24,763 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 251,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $16,867,000 after buying an additional 75,691 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 2.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 81,027 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,866 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.91% of the company’s stock.

PNFP has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays started coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Friday, March 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research note on Friday, December 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $108.00 target price on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $91.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $88.11.

In other Pinnacle Financial Partners news, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total value of $553,519.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 202,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,721,973.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 24,057 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.22, for a total value of $1,977,966.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 294,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,237,633.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 6,331 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.43, for a total transaction of $553,519.33. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 202,699 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,721,973.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,175 shares of company stock valued at $4,487,253 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PNFP opened at $79.40 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $84.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.31 and a 52-week high of $92.33.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $396.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.97 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 20.17%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.76 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 12.26%.

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as the bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and professional entities in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, noninterest-bearing and interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; and provides treasury management services, which includes online wire origination, enhanced ACH origination services, positive pay, zero balance and sweep accounts, automated bill pay services, electronic receivables processing, lockbox processing, and merchant card acceptance services.

