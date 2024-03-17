Beacon Capital Management LLC Has $40,000 Stock Position in Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT)

Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:GALT – Free Report) by 89.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,905 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Galectin Therapeutics were worth $40,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Galectin Therapeutics by 269.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 18,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 28,840 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in Galectin Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 205.4% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 39,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 26,345 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Galectin Therapeutics by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.24% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Galectin Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th.

NASDAQ:GALT opened at $2.06 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average of $1.87. The company has a market capitalization of $127.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.71 and a beta of 0.82. Galectin Therapeutics Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.28 and a 52 week high of $2.28.

Galectin Therapeutics Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of therapies for fibrotic, cancer, and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is belapectin (GR-MD-02) galectin-3 inhibitor, a galactoarabino-rhamnogalacturonan polysaccharide polymer that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of liver fibrosis associated with fatty liver disease and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis cirrhosis, as well as for the treatment of cancer.

