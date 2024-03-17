Beacon Capital Management LLC Sells 541 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Beacon Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,485 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 541 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $55,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,817 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 8,675 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 54,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,785,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Summit X LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 28,205 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in Delta Air Lines by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 44,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of DAL opened at $43.12 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.74 billion, a PE ratio of 6.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average of $38.52. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.60 and a 52-week high of $49.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Delta Air Lines Announces Dividend

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.11. Delta Air Lines had a return on equity of 46.35% and a net margin of 7.94%. The company had revenue of $14.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 26th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Delta Air Lines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Delta Air Lines

In related news, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 71,840 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.20, for a total transaction of $2,816,128.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 428,768 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,807,705.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.89% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DAL has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.54.

About Delta Air Lines

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Bogota, Lima, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, Sao Paulo, Seoul-Incheon, and Tokyo.

