Beazley plc (LON:BEZ) Insider Adrian Cox Sells 26,323 Shares

Beazley plc (LON:BEZ – Get Free Report) insider Adrian Cox sold 26,323 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 646 ($8.28), for a total transaction of £170,046.58 ($217,868.78).
Beazley Trading Down 1.1 %
BEZ opened at GBX 657 ($8.42) on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 581.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 556.71. Beazley plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 485.80 ($6.22) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 686.08 ($8.79). The company has a market cap of £4.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,106.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.26, a current ratio of 650.96 and a quick ratio of 6.45.
Beazley Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 21st will be paid a dividend of GBX 14.20 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 21st. This is a boost from Beazley’s previous dividend of $13.50. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. Beazley’s payout ratio is 8,750.00%.
About Beazley
Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Cyber Risks, Digital, MAP Risks, Property Risks, and Specialty Risks segments. The Cyber Risk segment underwrites cyber and technology risks. The Digital segment underwrites various marine, contingency, and SME liability risks through digital channels, such as e-trading platforms and broker portals.
