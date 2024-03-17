Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $686,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 108,780.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 756,943,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,252,090,000 after buying an additional 756,247,802 shares during the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $761,205,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $394,858,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3,419.2% in the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,392,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,044,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324,846 shares during the period. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 464.1% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,054,484 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,375,000 after purchasing an additional 1,690,253 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTV opened at $158.44 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $145.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.95 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $130.89 and a 52-week high of $159.99.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

