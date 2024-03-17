Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Lowers Position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (BATS:GSST – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,505 shares of the company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF worth $375,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,895,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,629,000 after buying an additional 48,244 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 948.7% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 676,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,794,000 after buying an additional 612,224 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 16.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 601,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,787,000 after buying an additional 86,922 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 43.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 572,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,543,000 after buying an additional 173,197 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF by 1,107.1% during the third quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 261,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,077,000 after buying an additional 240,159 shares during the last quarter.

Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:GSST opened at $50.21 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.00.

About Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF

The Goldman Sachs Access Ultra Short Bond ETF (GSST) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE 3 Month T-Bill index. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that seeks to provide current income with preservation of capital by investing in a broad range of USD-denominated ultra-short-term bonds.

