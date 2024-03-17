Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 85,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,431,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its position in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,625 shares in the last quarter. Lipe & Dalton acquired a new position in AT&T during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AT&T in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 53.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of T opened at $17.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.43 and a 12 month high of $19.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $17.02 and its 200-day moving average is $16.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $121.96 billion, a PE ratio of 8.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.57.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on T shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of AT&T from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of AT&T from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Tigress Financial raised their price objective on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.61.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

