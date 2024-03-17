Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. Sells 24 Shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. reduced its stake in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 689 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 24 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth about $25,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Parker-Hannifin by 233.3% in the third quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. bought a new position in Parker-Hannifin in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oakworth Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 86 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. 82.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Parker-Hannifin

In related news, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Mark J. Hart sold 5,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $502.94, for a total value of $2,613,779.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,552,265.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Thomas C. Gentile sold 2,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total transaction of $1,494,122.16. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 5,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,741,899.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,079 shares of company stock worth $6,099,566 in the last 90 days. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Price Performance

PH stock opened at $535.42 on Friday. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $300.86 and a 12 month high of $544.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $504.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $446.19. The stock has a market cap of $68.75 billion, a PE ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $6.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.26 by $0.89. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.28% and a return on equity of 29.91%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $4.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PH has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $450.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $551.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $588.00 target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $500.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $504.56.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

