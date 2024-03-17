Bellway (LON:BWY) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $2,447.40

Bellway p.l.c. (LON:BWY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 2,447.40 ($31.36) and traded as high as GBX 2,766 ($35.44). Bellway shares last traded at GBX 2,710 ($34.72), with a volume of 896,862 shares.

Bellway Stock Down 1.7 %

The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 2,729.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 2,449.73. The company has a current ratio of 5.01, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.19. The company has a market capitalization of £3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 915.54, a P/E/G ratio of 75.57 and a beta of 1.43.

In related news, insider Sarah Whitney purchased 1,131 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 29th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 2,638 ($33.80) per share, with a total value of £29,835.78 ($38,226.50). 0.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Bellway p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the home building business in the United Kingdom. The company builds and sells homes ranging from one-bedroom apartments to six-bedroom family homes, as well as provides homes to housing associations for social housing. It offers homes under Bellway, Ashberry, and Bellway London brands.

