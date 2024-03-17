Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a $62.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock, down from their previous target price of $72.00. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.84% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on BERY. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 12th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Berry Global Group in a research report on Friday, March 1st. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Berry Global Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BERY

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BERY opened at $59.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.92 billion, a PE ratio of 12.84, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.25. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $53.83 and a fifty-two week high of $69.93.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.99 billion. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 26.79% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group will post 7.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Peter T. Thomas bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Berry Global Group news, Director Peter T. Thomas acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $56.00 per share, with a total value of $112,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan F. Foster acquired 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $58.49 per share, with a total value of $58,490.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 5,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,030.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Berry Global Group

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 3.4% in the second quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 25,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,639,000 after acquiring an additional 832 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 2.3% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,005,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,230,000 after purchasing an additional 22,137 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 67.0% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 97,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $6,049,000 after purchasing an additional 39,200 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 60.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 621,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $38,471,000 after purchasing an additional 233,368 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP raised its holdings in Berry Global Group by 16.7% during the third quarter. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP now owns 70,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,334,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.25% of the company’s stock.

About Berry Global Group

(Get Free Report)

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.