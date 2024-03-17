Better Choice (NASDAQ:BTTR) Shares to Reverse Split on Thursday, March 21st

Shares of Better Choice Company Inc. (NASDAQ:BTTR – Free Report) are going to reverse split on Thursday, March 21st. The 1-44 reverse split was announced on Thursday, March 21st. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, March 21st.

Shares of BTTR stock opened at $0.14 on Friday. Better Choice has a 52 week low of $0.11 and a 52 week high of $0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 million, a PE ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $0.21 and its 200-day moving average is $0.22.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Callan Capital LLC increased its position in Better Choice by 69.8% in the third quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 243,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Better Choice by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 529,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 59,468 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Better Choice by 8.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 72,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $185,000 after buying an additional 5,358 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Better Choice by 873.4% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 48,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after buying an additional 43,669 shares during the period. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. bought a new position in Better Choice in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 21.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Better Choice Company Inc operates as an animal health and wellness company. Its products portfolio includes naturally formulated kibble and canned dog and cat foods, freeze-dried raw dog foods and treats, vegan dog foods and treats, oral care products and supplements, as well as toppers, dental products, chews, and grooming products.

