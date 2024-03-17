B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Shares Sold by Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC

Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC decreased its stake in B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC’s holdings in B&G Foods were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 124.9% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039 shares during the period. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 117.4% in the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of B&G Foods in the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of B&G Foods by 818.7% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,980 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.15% of the company’s stock.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BGS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of B&G Foods from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of B&G Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

B&G Foods Price Performance

Shares of BGS stock opened at $10.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a current ratio of 3.06 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. B&G Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.20 and a 12 month high of $16.68. The company has a market capitalization of $845.17 million, a PE ratio of -12.22 and a beta of 0.71.

B&G Foods (NYSE:BGS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.02. B&G Foods had a negative net margin of 3.21% and a positive return on equity of 8.68%. The company had revenue of $578.13 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $569.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. B&G Foods’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that B&G Foods, Inc. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

B&G Foods Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. B&G Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -86.36%.

B&G Foods Company Profile

(Free Report)

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. The company's products include frozen and canned vegetables, vegetables, canola and other cooking oils, vegetable shortening, cooking sprays, oatmeal and other hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegar, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, crackers, baking powder and soda, corn starch, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.