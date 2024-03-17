Big Lots (NYSE:BIG) Lowered to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

BIG has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $6.00 to $3.50 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 1st. Loop Capital cut Big Lots from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Big Lots from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Reduce and a consensus price target of $5.25.

Big Lots Stock Performance

NYSE BIG opened at $3.78 on Wednesday. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $3.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.45 million, a P/E ratio of -0.23 and a beta of 2.34. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.39.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.05). Big Lots had a negative net margin of 10.20% and a negative return on equity of 90.53%. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Big Lots’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -9.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Big Lots by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Big Lots during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Big Lots by 58.5% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,194 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, and other holiday departments; soft home category that consists of home décor, frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textile, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverage and grocery, specialty foods, and pet departments.

