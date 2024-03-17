Bimini Capital Management (OTCMKTS:BMNM) Stock Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.87

Bimini Capital Management, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BMNM – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.87 and traded as low as $0.73. Bimini Capital Management shares last traded at $0.99, with a volume of 27,697 shares trading hands.

Bimini Capital Management Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $9.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.54 and a beta of 0.93.

About Bimini Capital Management

(Get Free Report)

Bimini Capital Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a finance company in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Asset Management and Investment Portfolio. The Assest Management segment includes investment advisory services by Bimini Advisors to Orchid and Royal Palm.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bimini Capital Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bimini Capital Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.