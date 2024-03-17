Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Bio-Path Trading Down 13.8 %

Bio-Path stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.66.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($5.40). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($10.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -20.8 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Bio-Path Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BPTH. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bio-Path during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the second quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in Bio-Path during the third quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Bio-Path by 77.5% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 270,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 117,914 shares during the last quarter. 5.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

