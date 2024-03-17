Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) in a research report issued on Friday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.
Bio-Path Trading Down 13.8 %
Bio-Path stock opened at $4.60 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.16. Bio-Path has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $44.80. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of 0.66.
Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, March 8th. The company reported ($5.40) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($5.40). During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($10.60) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -20.8 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Bio-Path Company Profile
Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology platform that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Bio-Path
- Why Special Dividends Can be a Delightful Surprise for Income Investors
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 3/11 – 3/15
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- Why Dollar General and Dollar Tree Are Similar Yet Different
- The Top 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy and Hold
- Jabil Stock Implodes: Market Manufactures Entry for New Money
Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Path Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Path and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.