Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $131,807.31

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 2.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on March 17th. Bitcoin Diamond has a market capitalization of $26.15 million and $131,807.31 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000204 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded down 1.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $80.09 or 0.00116488 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $26.56 or 0.00038636 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.29 or 0.00017883 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0559 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002893 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001461 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (CRYPTO:BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin Diamond is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Diamond

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

