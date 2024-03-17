Bitcoin Private (BTCP) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $24.10

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on March 17th. Bitcoin Private has a total market cap of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be bought for $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00070339 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $28.94 or 0.00042832 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.18 or 0.00022471 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000496 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000252 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 44.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0722 or 0.00000107 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.

***The official Bitcoin Private ticker is “BTCP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. ***”

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

