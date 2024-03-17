Bitcoin SV Price Tops $83.42 on Major Exchanges (BSV)

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 17th. Over the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded down 23.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin SV coin can currently be bought for $83.42 or 0.00124413 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion and approximately $107.52 million worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $67,048.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.16 or 0.00601300 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.65 or 0.00056157 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Coin Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 19,663,069 coins. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @bsvblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Bitcoin SV is www.bsvblockchain.org.

Bitcoin SV Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a cryptocurrency resulting from a 2018 hard fork of Bitcoin Cash (BCH) due to disagreements within its community. Led by Craig Wright and Calvin Ayre, BSV aims to restore Satoshi Nakamoto’s original vision and scale the blockchain for more transactions. Its focus includes stability, scalability (increased block size limit to 2 GB), security, and safe instant transactions. BSV has faced controversy, particularly due to Wright’s unproven claims of being Bitcoin’s creator. It is essential to research a project’s goals, technology, and community before investing or participating.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.