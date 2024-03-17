BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH) Holdings Lowered by First International Bank & Trust

First International Bank & Trust lessened its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (BATS:ICSH – Free Report) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,461 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,432 shares during the period. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 2.9% of First International Bank & Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. First International Bank & Trust owned about 0.12% of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF worth $7,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 3,077.6% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 73,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after buying an additional 70,785 shares during the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 232,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,696,000 after purchasing an additional 10,734 shares during the period. Drive Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC now owns 136,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,875,000 after purchasing an additional 2,542 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 396,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,962,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460 shares during the period. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $6,573,000.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of BATS:ICSH remained flat at $50.43 during midday trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 686,198 shares. BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $49.98 and a 12 month high of $50.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.36.

BlackRock Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Ultra Short-Term Bond ETF (ICSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to invest in broad market, investment-grade bonds with ultra-short-term maturity. ICSH was launched on Dec 11, 2013 and is managed by BlackRock.

