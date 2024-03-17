Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Buys 12,217 Shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust (NYSE:BLW – Free Report) by 3.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 412,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,217 shares during the period. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust comprises 2.3% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust were worth $5,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pathstone Family Office LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $176,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $216,000. Mariner LLC bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $237,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $221,000. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $276,000.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Price Performance

BLW stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.00. 43,927 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 82,402. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.94 and its 200-day moving average is $13.39. BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust has a 12 month low of $12.35 and a 12 month high of $14.26.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a $0.108 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.26%.

BlackRock Limited Duration Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income securities of the United States. It invests in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in investment grade corporate bonds, mortgage-related securities, asset-backed securities, US Government and agency securities, and senior, secured floating rate loans.

