Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 246,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,798 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts were worth $3,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in Park Hotels & Resorts by 614.1% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,256 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 3,660 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 35.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 20.1% in the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 353.7% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.40% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PK traded up $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.11. 3,368,711 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,110,096. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.20, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $16.00 and its 200-day moving average is $14.46. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a one year low of $10.70 and a one year high of $17.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19.

Park Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. This is a positive change from Park Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is 217.39%.

PK has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Barclays boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Park Hotels & Resorts from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.91.

About Park Hotels & Resorts

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

