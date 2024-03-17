Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,728 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TWLO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Twilio by 2.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,567,835 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,028,245,000 after acquiring an additional 445,877 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 2.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,519,294 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $767,531,000 after buying an additional 256,578 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1.3% in the third quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 7,132,012 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $417,437,000 after buying an additional 93,828 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Twilio by 1.8% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,135,620 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,118,000 after buying an additional 111,093 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Twilio by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,622,323 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,452,000 after buying an additional 28,487 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Stock Down 2.0 %

TWLO stock traded down $1.23 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $59.66. 4,010,435 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,684,600. The company has a current ratio of 6.64, a quick ratio of 6.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Twilio Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.02 and a 12-month high of $78.16. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.39 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.77 and a beta of 1.35.

Twilio ( NYSE:TWLO Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The technology company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.17. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 24.44%. On average, analysts anticipate that Twilio Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $759,333.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 207,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,984,495.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Dana Wagner sold 458 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.71, for a total value of $25,515.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 171,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,567,858.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Khozema Shipchandler sold 10,520 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.18, for a total value of $759,333.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 207,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,984,495.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,898 shares of company stock worth $1,796,874 in the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TWLO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler upgraded Twilio from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $75.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Twilio from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Twilio from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Twilio from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Twilio in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Twilio presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.90.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer engagement platform solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Twilio Communications and Twilio Segment. The company provides various application programming interfaces and software solutions for communications between customers and end users, including messaging, voice, email, flex, marketing campaigns, and user identity and authentication.

