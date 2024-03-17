Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stake in Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 13.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,582 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,291 shares during the period. Constellation Brands accounts for approximately 1.9% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $4,734,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 17.2% during the 3rd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after acquiring an additional 2,526 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,151,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Constellation Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $7,768,000. River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,512,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,015,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,126,000 after purchasing an additional 85,330 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Constellation Brands alerts:

Constellation Brands Stock Up 2.6 %

STZ stock traded up $6.81 during trading on Friday, hitting $267.64. 2,421,225 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,731. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $250.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $245.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.67, a PEG ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.96. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $210.15 and a 52-week high of $273.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

Constellation Brands ( NYSE:STZ Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 5th. The company reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.35% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 8th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 7th. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is 42.13%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Family Foundation Sands sold 354,616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.26, for a total transaction of $88,746,200.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 54,461 shares in the company, valued at $13,629,409.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 16.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Constellation Brands from $309.00 to $301.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Argus downgraded Constellation Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet downgraded Constellation Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $295.00 target price on shares of Constellation Brands in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $289.24.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Constellation Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Constellation Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.