Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,733 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 2.6% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $6,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SYK. Mendel Money Management boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.5% during the second quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 1,073 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. PDS Planning Inc boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.0% during the third quarter. PDS Planning Inc now owns 1,318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $360,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 30.4% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC now owns 163 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 5.2% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 782 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Stryker by 3.3% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 1,222 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SYK shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $360.00 target price on shares of Stryker in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Roth Mkm upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $345.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Stryker from $330.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Stryker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $331.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Stryker

In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CAO William E. Berry, Jr. sold 7,690 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.48, for a total transaction of $2,756,711.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,317,414. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Allan C. Golston sold 3,273 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $341.00, for a total transaction of $1,116,093.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,856,522. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 212,109 shares of company stock valued at $72,845,768. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stryker Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Stryker stock traded down $3.41 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $352.23. 2,075,224 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,363,433. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market cap of $133.83 billion, a PE ratio of 42.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $336.28 and a 200-day moving average of $301.85. Stryker Co. has a 12 month low of $249.98 and a 12 month high of $361.41.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The medical technology company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.27 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.99% and a net margin of 15.44%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.00 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stryker Co. will post 11.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.79%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through two segments, MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine. The Orthopaedics and Spine segment provides implants for use in total joint replacements, such as hip, knee and shoulder, and trauma and extremities surgeries.

