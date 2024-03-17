Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 516 Shares of STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 24,233 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. STERIS accounts for about 2.1% of Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $5,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STE. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 9.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of STERIS by 31.0% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 98,593 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $22,182,000 after acquiring an additional 23,318 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 7.9% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,219 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,188 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 10.2% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 555,484 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $121,884,000 after purchasing an additional 51,229 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of STERIS by 4.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,329 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $30,790,000 after purchasing an additional 5,405 shares during the period. 92.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on STERIS from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 4th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $250.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Friday, February 9th. TheStreet raised STERIS from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective on shares of STERIS in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on STERIS in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.60.

STERIS Stock Performance

Shares of STE traded down $1.51 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.05. The stock had a trading volume of 603,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 414,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 2.43. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $226.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.12. STERIS plc has a fifty-two week low of $174.23 and a fifty-two week high of $254.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.29 and a beta of 0.80.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.05. STERIS had a net margin of 10.48% and a return on equity of 13.67%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that STERIS plc will post 8.67 EPS for the current year.

STERIS Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. STERIS’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.43%.

STERIS Company Profile

STERIS plc provides infection prevention products and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, Life Sciences, and Dental. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; automated endoscope reprocessing system and tracking products; endoscopy accessories, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

