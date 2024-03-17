Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL)

Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL – Free Report) by 45.2% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 17,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,000 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals were worth $240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 658.8% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,294 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 15.2% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,083 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 300.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 8,971 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 236.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 14,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 10,097 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 40.5% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 67,025 shares in the company, valued at $973,873.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Avadel Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Thomas S. Mchugh acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.50 per share, with a total value of $29,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 80,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Anthony Mccamish sold 75,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.53, for a total transaction of $1,089,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $973,873.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVDL traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $15.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 685,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,409,114. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.80 and a beta of 1.56. Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc has a 1-year low of $8.00 and a 1-year high of $17.24.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 4th. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $19.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.44) EPS. Analysts predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVDL shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. HC Wainwright upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price objective on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.57.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. Its lead product candidate is LUMRYZ, a formulation of sodium oxybate, which is in a Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of excessive daytime sleepiness or cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy. The company was formerly known as Flamel Technologies SA and changed its name to Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc in January 2017.

