BOOK OF MEME Price Reaches $0.0178 on Top Exchanges (BOME)

BOOK OF MEME (BOME) traded 10.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 17th. One BOOK OF MEME token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BOOK OF MEME has traded up 1,853% against the U.S. dollar. BOOK OF MEME has a market cap of $1.23 billion and $2.71 billion worth of BOOK OF MEME was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BOOK OF MEME Token Profile

BOOK OF MEME’s total supply is 68,999,649,476 tokens. BOOK OF MEME’s official Twitter account is @darkfarms1. The official website for BOOK OF MEME is llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/wuwhojdthwp-9tfk8qbuiwrqr-rwsp91tpq656bhhi0.

BOOK OF MEME Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BOOK OF MEME (BOME) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. BOOK OF MEME has a current supply of 68,999,649,476.14104 with 55,199,727,655 in circulation. The last known price of BOOK OF MEME is 0.02171703 USD and is up 68.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 67 active market(s) with $5,086,004,909.06 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://llwapirxnupqu7xw2fspfidormcfar7ek2yp65nu7k5opjwhdywq.arweave.net/WuwHojdtHwp-9tFk8qBuiwRQR-RWsP91tPq656bHHi0.”

