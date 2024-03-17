Boston Common Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,930 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $5,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AON in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of AON in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of AON during the third quarter valued at about $39,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AON during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in AON by 44.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AON alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on AON from $350.00 to $310.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of AON from $333.00 to $308.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of AON from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $351.00 to $321.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $336.36.

AON Stock Performance

NYSE:AON opened at $318.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $308.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $317.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Aon plc has a 52-week low of $284.12 and a 52-week high of $347.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.26 billion, a PE ratio of 25.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.86.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $3.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.07 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. AON had a negative return on equity of 1,150.40% and a net margin of 19.17%. AON’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. Analysts forecast that Aon plc will post 15.77 EPS for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were given a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. AON’s payout ratio is 19.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling at AON

In related news, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,128. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Lisa Stevens sold 13,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.26, for a total transaction of $4,098,380.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,175,613.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Michael Neller sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $312.00, for a total value of $234,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,532 shares of company stock valued at $23,335,805 in the last three months. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON Company Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides a range of risk and human capital solutions worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.