Boston Common Asset Management LLC Grows Stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) by 3,036.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 402,579 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 389,742 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group were worth $3,466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 14.5% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,477,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,587,000 after buying an additional 1,451,108 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 11,060,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,900,000 after acquiring an additional 773,830 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,966,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,970,000 after buying an additional 357,659 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 4.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,477,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,015,000 after acquiring an additional 188,668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,929.8% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,140,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after purchasing an additional 3,936,735 shares in the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of MUFG stock opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.91. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.99 and a fifty-two week high of $11.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $125.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.87.

About Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a net margin of 19.14% and a return on equity of 7.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

