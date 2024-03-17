Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $5.12 Million Position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC cut its position in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX – Free Report) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 54,808 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,787 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ORIX were worth $5,119,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in ORIX by 64.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 7,572 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $756,000 after purchasing an additional 2,964 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of ORIX by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,950 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ORIX by 20.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 21,994 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in ORIX during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ORIX by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,198 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. 1.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IX opened at $107.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.84. ORIX Co. has a 52-week low of $79.64 and a 52-week high of $112.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.79. The company has a fifty day moving average of $100.45 and a 200-day moving average of $95.30.

ORIX ( NYSE:IX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter. ORIX had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.60%. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that ORIX Co. will post 8.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

