Boston Common Asset Management LLC Has $7.01 Million Stock Holdings in ING Groep (NYSE:ING)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in ING Groep (NYSE:ING – Free Report) by 7.7% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 466,846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,068 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ING Groep were worth $7,012,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 570.3% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 2,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares during the period. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter valued at about $43,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ING Groep in the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC increased its position in ING Groep by 122.6% during the third quarter. Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC now owns 6,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in ING Groep in the 2nd quarter worth about $104,000. 4.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ING Groep Stock Performance

NYSE ING opened at $15.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.84. ING Groep has a 12-month low of $11.00 and a 12-month high of $15.49. The company has a market capitalization of $57.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24.

ING Groep Increases Dividend

ING Groep ( NYSE:ING Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $5.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. ING Groep had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 13.36%. Analysts anticipate that ING Groep will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 25th will be given a dividend of $0.697 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.8%. This is an increase from ING Groep’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 24th. ING Groep’s dividend payout ratio is presently 62.90%.

ING Groep Company Profile

ING Groep N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands, Belgium, Germany, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Retail Netherlands, Retail Belgium, Retail Germany, Retail Other, and Wholesale Banking. The company accepts current and savings accounts.

