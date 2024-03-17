Boston Common Asset Management LLC Makes New Investment in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,867 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $6,372,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 589.8% in the 4th quarter. Ridgecrest Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,187,000 after purchasing an additional 5,503 shares in the last quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 15.3% in the fourth quarter. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Southland Equity Partners LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $934,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 1,677 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NVIDIA by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,615 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,790,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $650.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $800.00 to $925.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Craig Hallum increased their target price on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $560.00 to $720.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $829.66.

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $878.37 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. NVIDIA Co. has a twelve month low of $238.94 and a twelve month high of $974.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $706.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $547.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.20 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.73.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.65 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $2,838,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 48,360 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 5,676 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $2,838,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 48,360 shares in the company, valued at $24,180,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,774 shares of company stock worth $74,323,328 in the last 90 days. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

