Boston Common Asset Management LLC Sells 4,794 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 166,314 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 4,794 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $23,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. DC Investments Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. raised its position in Alphabet by 10.8% during the first quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 82 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 115 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insider Transactions at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total value of $3,182,175.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.43, for a total transaction of $3,182,175.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,407,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $340,519,313.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total transaction of $41,853.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,296,187.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 279,159 shares of company stock worth $39,220,185. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

Alphabet stock opened at $142.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $143.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $138.63. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $95.87 and a 12 month high of $155.20. The company has a market capitalization of $1.77 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The information services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.04. Alphabet had a net margin of 24.01% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The business had revenue of $86.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $85.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on GOOG. Raymond James boosted their price target on Alphabet from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Alphabet from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $146.33.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.