Boston Common Asset Management LLC Takes $1.85 Million Position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 46,608 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,848,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Relx by 27.4% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 8,246,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $275,672,000 after buying an additional 1,775,648 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Relx during the second quarter worth $23,448,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Relx by 80.8% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,531,108 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $51,185,000 after purchasing an additional 684,048 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Relx in the 4th quarter worth about $14,608,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Relx by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,781,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,020,000 after buying an additional 384,504 shares in the last quarter. 3.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RELX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank lowered Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Relx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Relx Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RELX opened at $43.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Relx Plc has a 12-month low of $30.10 and a 12-month high of $44.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.35.

Relx Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd will be issued a $0.526 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 2nd. This is an increase from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.22. This represents a yield of 1.7%.

Relx Profile

RELX PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Risk; Scientific, Technical & Medical; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Risk segment offers information-based analytics and decision tools that combine public and industry specific content with technology and algorithms to assist clients in evaluating and predicting risk.

