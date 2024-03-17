Boston Common Asset Management LLC Trims Stake in Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN)

Boston Common Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 7.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,005 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 625 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $393,000 after buying an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,399 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,246,000 after buying an additional 8,284 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 41,743 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 9,085 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 44.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 3,337 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its stake in Smith & Nephew by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 131,065 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,181,000 after purchasing an additional 13,717 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.65% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on SNN shares. StockNews.com upgraded Smith & Nephew from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays upgraded Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NYSE:SNN opened at $27.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.11. Smith & Nephew plc has a 52-week low of $21.52 and a 52-week high of $33.08.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.462 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 1st. This represents a yield of 2.8%.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

